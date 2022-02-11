Cycling great Sagan's team gets nod for Tour de France

Seven-time Tour de France green jersey winner Peter Sagan will race in this year's edition after his new team TotalEnergies gained one of the two slots allocated for invitations

Paris (AFP) – Seven-time Tour de France green jersey winner Peter Sagan's new team TotalEngergies has earned one of the two team invitations allocated for this year's edition.

Race director Christian Prudhomme told AFP on Friday it was a "logical" choice given Sagan's emblematic stature in the sport

The Slovak -- a three-time world champion -- moved to the French team in the close season.

His team are joined by a second team from France, B&B Hotels.

Those two will join the 20 outfits, who qualified by right on the Tour de France starting line in Copenhagen on July 1.

B&B -- earning its third invitation -- edged out Uno-X, a team made up of largely young Norwegian riders, with a sprinkling of Danes as well.

The French team benefit from retaining Franck Bonnamour, who finished 22nd overall on his debut in the race last year and was awarded the overall combativity prize -- Prudhomme assessed his performance as "brave".

As for 32-year-old Sagan there was never a doubt for Prudhomme that he should be part of this year's race.

"It is a logical choice," said Prudhomme.

"Sagan is an emblematic person in a sport not blessed with many."

Prudhomme left the door ajar for Uno-X in the future -- Norwegian rider Tobias Johannessen won the Tour de l'Avenir last year and the 22-year-old added to his growing reputation by winning a stage on last week's Etoile de Besseges.

"We have invited them to several of our races and we will follow their fortunes closely," said Prudhomme.

© 2022 AFP