Youngs waits to equal England record as Randall starts against Italy

On the brink - Ben Youngs (C) will equal the England cap record if he comes off the bench against Italy

London (AFP) – Ben Youngs has been kept waiting to equal the England cap record after coach Eddie Jones named him among the replacements for Sunday's Six Nations match away to Italy.

Harry Randall, capped just twice, will start at scrum-half, although Leicester veteran Youngs will equal Jason Leonard's record of 114 England international appearances if he comes off the bench at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

In total, Jones has made six personnel changes and two positional switches following England's 20-17 loss to Scotland in their tournament opener at Murrayfield last weekend.

Joe Marchant will start at outside centre, while Jack Nowell fills the space on the left wing vacated by Marchant's move to midfield.

England have had to rejig their pack after flanker Lewis Ludlam was ruled out with a rib injury.

Maro Itoje has moved from lock to blindside flanker in Ludlam's absence, with Alex Dombrandt at No 8 in place of the benched Sam Simmonds.

Tom Curry completes the back-row after retaining the captaincy in the ongoing absence through injury of Owen Farrell and Courtney Lawes.

A revamped front row sees Jamie George starting at hooker instead of Luke Cowan-Dickie, among the replacements after his error led to the Scotland penalty try that levelled the scores at 17-17.

He will be alongside prop Will Stuart, with Kyle Sinckler on the bench.

Uncapped Leicester forward Ollie Chessum is also among the replacements.

England will be overwhelming favourites to bounce back from last week's Calcutta Cup defeat with a victory in Rome.

Not only have they never lost to Italy, the Azzurri are on a run of 33 successive defeats in the Six Nations following last week's 37-10 thumping by France.

But even though Italy's last win in the tournament was a 22-19 victory over Scotland in 2015, Jones insisted they were an improving side.

England (15-1)

Freddie Steward; Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Henry Slade, Jack Nowell; Marcus Smith, Harry Randall; Alex Dombrandt, Tom Curry (capt), Maro Itoje; Nick Isiekwe, Charlie Ewels; Will Stuart, Jamie George, Ellis Genge

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, Ollie Chessum, Sam Simmonds, Ben Youngs, George Ford, Elliot Daly

Coach: Eddie Jones (AUS)

