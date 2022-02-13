Clay master Ruud wins seventh career title with Argentina triumph
Buenos Aires (AFP) – Norway's Casper Ruud won his seventh career title and sixth on clay with a 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Diego Schwartzman in Sunday's Argentina Open final.
Top seed Ruud was the champion in the Argentine capital in 2020 while second-seeded Schwartzman succeeded him last year.
Ruud's record at the event now stands at 9-0.
The 23-year-old's two clay titles in Argentina add to those in Kitzbuhel, Gstaad, Bastad and Geneva in 2021.
He won his only hardcourt event at San Diego, also last year.
