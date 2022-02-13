Kontaveit claims sixth career title in Saint Petersburg

Six of the best: Anett Kontaveit returns the ball to Maria Sakkari on Sunday

Saint Petersburg (AFP) – Estonia's Anett Kontaveit claimed her sixth career title on Sunday with a gruelling 5-7, 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 victory over top seeded Maria Sakkari in the St. Petersburg final.

Victory allowed Kontaveit to become just the sixth woman since 1990 to win 20 straight indoor matches.

Kontaveit needed almost three hours to take victory, recovering from a break down in both the second and third sets.

Of her six titles, five have come in the last seven months.

During her indoor dominance, she collected three trophies last year in Ostrava, Moscow and Cluj-Napoca.

She also reached the top 10 for the first time and was runner-up to Garbine Muguruza at the WTA Finals.

