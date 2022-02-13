Livingstone top overseas player at IPL auction, Mumbai pick Archer

Batsman Liam Livingstone hit England's fastest Twenty20 century in 42 balls in a game against Pakistan last year

Bangalore (India) (AFP) – England's Liam Livingstone on Sunday became the most expensive foreign player in this season's IPL auction at $1.52 million, while fellow England international Jofra Archer also fetched a high price despite being doubtful for the upcoming edition.

Advertising Read more

Livingstone went to Punjab Kings as the 10 teams splurged millions in Bangalore but the final day witnessed England white-ball stars including Eoin Morgan and Dawid Malan going unsold.

However, Archer's price of $1.06 million remained the day's surprise after the franchises had been warned to pick the quick bowler at their own risk and with a view to potential participation only in 2023 and 2024 due to his elbow injury.

Mumbai owner Akash Ambani said Archer will make a "formidable" pace pair with India's Jasprit Bumrah who was retained by the franchise ahead of the auctions.

"We had discussed his name in the pre-auction meetings, but firmed up on our plans last night after being priced out on all the other fast bowlers," Ambani told reporters.

"Of course he is not available this year but we believe in the best of him and when he is fit and available I believe that with Bumrah he will make a formidable partnership."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan tweeted: "You know you are good when you go for a Million dollars & you are injured !!! #Jofra #IPLAuction2022."

The 26-year-old Archer had placed himself in the top bracket with a base price of $264,000 after a late entry into the list of players going under the hammer in the Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament.

Livingstone, who hit England's fastest T20 century in 42 balls in a game against Pakistan last year, stood out this auction following his play for Rajasthan Royals the previous season after being bought for $100,000.

The 28-year-old remained above overseas big buys including Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga and the West Indies' Nicholas Pooran as the two secured bids of $1.42 million each on day one.

Punjab, still searching for their first IPL title in 14 seasons, also bagged West Indies bowling all-rounder Odean Smith for nearly $800,000.

Both Livingstone, who can also bowl off spin and leg spin, and Smith had a base price of $130,000.

"He is one of the best all-rounders, bowls off spin, leg spin. He is a world-class cricketer," Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia said.

"He plays a lot with Jonny Bairstow (who was bought by Punjab for $888,000) in England so from our perspective that combination is great. Smith is a person who bowling attacks fear."

Auctioneer returns

2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad got West Indies bowling all-rounder Romario Shepherd for $1.02 million.

Singapore all-rounder Tim David turned heads with a winning bid of $1.08 million sending him to Mumbai.

India's Ishan Kishan remained the costliest player to be sold this auction after he went for $2 million on day one when Mumbai bought the wicketkeeper-batsman back to their franchise that has won a record five titles.

Mumbai also got batting great Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun, a left-arm pace bowler, for $40,000 in the final stages of the accelerated auction.

Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades, who collapsed on the stage on Saturday and remained under medical care while Indian sports presenter Charu Sharma stood in for the job, returned to the final session amid a standing ovation.

Two new teams including Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants spent big and got some good late sweeps.

South African batsman David Miller went to Gujarat for $400,000. England pace bowler Mark Wood set for Lucknow for nearly $1m.

South Africa's Chris Morris remains the most expensive IPL player ever, selling for $2.23 million last year.

The 15th edition of the IPL begins in late March, with the final in May.

© 2022 AFP