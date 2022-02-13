Masnada takes Tour of Oman lead

Muscat (AFP) – Fausto Masnada ended a long barren spell with a stylish solo stage four success to jump to the top of the Tour of Oman standings on Sunday.

Quick-Step's Italian rider forged clear on the final descent to cross the line in Muscat over a minute clear of the chasing group.

Masnada, whose last stage win dates back to the 2019 Giro d'Italia, has a 1min07sec lead over teammate Mauro Schmid and six others going into Monday's penultimate fifth stage.

The 150.5 kilometre ride from Samail ends with a 5.7km climb up to the summit finish on Jabal Al Akhdhar.

© 2022 AFP