Opelka beats Brooksby to capture ATP Dallas Open title

Washington (AFP) – Reilly Opelka captured his third career ATP title on Sunday, defeating fellow American Jenson Brooksby 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/3) to win the Dallas Open final.

World number 23 Opelka blasted 16 aces past Brooksby in taking the crown.

Opelka's prior ATP titles came at the 2019 New York Open and 2020 Delray Beach Open. He lost his only other final last August at the Canadian Open.

Brooksby, a 21-year-old Californian ranked a career high 54th, lost his only prior career ATP final last July on Newport grass.

Opelka, 24, faced only one break point in the tournament.

Brooksby saved three set points in the first tiebreaker but then sent a crosscourt backhand wide to surrender the opening set after 52 minutes.

In the second set, Brooksby overcame three double faults and four break points to hold in the 11th game for a 6-5 lead, denying breaks on three service winners and a forehand winner.

In the final tie-breaker, Opelka jumped ahead 3-0 and 6-3 before converting his first match point with a backhand volley winner.

