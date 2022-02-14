Huppert to miss Berlinale after positive Covid test

French actress Isabelle Huppert has a stack of trophies from the world's top film festivals

Berlin (AFP) – French screen legend Isabelle Huppert has tested positive for Covid-19 and will be unable to pick up her lifetime achievement award at the Berlinale film festival, organisers said Monday.

One of France's best-known actresses, Huppert had been due to receive an honorary Golden Bear prize on Tuesday at the 72nd Berlin Film Festival, which has also been screening a retrospective of her films.

But Huppert has tested positive for the coronavirus in Paris and will be unable to attend, the festival said in a statement.

Instead, she will take part in the ceremony remotely.

This year's Berlinale, the first major European film showcase of the year, has come under fire for going ahead as an in-person event just as Covid-19 cases are surging in Germany.

The competition held over 11 days is due to wrap up on Wednesday after screening around 250 films, a quarter fewer than in previous years.

The festival has also stuck to limited cinema capacity, testing and mask requirements in a bid to keep audiences safe.

But local media have criticised the decision to go ahead, with the Berliner Morgenpost warning of a "catastrophe" if the festival turned into a "superspreader event".

Huppert, 68, has a stack of trophies from the world's top festivals as well as two Cesar awards -- the French Oscar -- a BAFTA and an Academy Award nomination.

Renowned for playing icy, morally ambiguous characters, she is best known internationally for her roles in films such as "The Piano Teacher", "8 Women" and "Elle".

