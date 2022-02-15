Acclaimed Brazilian filmmaker Arnoldo Jabor dies at 81

Brazilian film director Arnaldo Jabor, seen here on May 10, 1986 at the Cannes International Film Festival, died on February 15, 2022 at 81 in Sao Paulo

Sao Paulo (AFP) – Filmmaker, writer and journalist Arnaldo Jabor, a leading figure in Brazil's "cinema novo" movement whose work won acclaim on the international festival circuit, died Tuesday at 81.

Known for award-winning films such as "All Nudity Shall Be Punished" (1972) and "Love Me Forever or Never" (1986), Jabor was also a noted author, columnist and political commentator.

His family said he died of complications of a stroke for which he had been hospitalized since December.

"Jabor has become a star, my son has lost his father and Brazil lost a great Brazilian," his ex-wife, producer Suzana Villas Boas, wrote on Instagram.

Jabor was an influential director of "cinema novo," or new cinema, a movement that emerged in the 1960s that sought to reflect the realities of Brazil.

Several of his features were selected for the Cannes Film Festival, including "Pindorama" (1970) and "Love Me Forever or Never" (1986), starring Fernanda Torres, who won the best actress prize for the role.

"I Love You" (1981), starring iconic Brazilian actress Sonia Braga, was featured in the Un Certain Regard category at Cannes.

In 1973, Jabor won a Silver Bear at the Berlin Film Festival with "All Nudity Shall Be Punished."

He is also remembered at home for his acerbic take on Brazilian reality as a commentator on Globo TV, the country's leading network, and columnist for newspaper O Globo.

"In his films and writing, he sought to observe Brazilian society, understand its paradoxes and criticize its hypocrisies," O Globo said in an article recalling his more than 50-year career.

Jabor shot his final film, "Meu Ultimo Desejo" (My Last Desire), shortly before the coronavirus pandemic began.

It has yet to be released.

© 2022 AFP