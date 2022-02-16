Woods 'a long way' from return to top-flight golf

Tiger Woods, addressing the media as host of the Genesis Invitational, says there's no timetable for his return to the PGA Tour a year after suffering devastating leg injuries in a car crash

Los Angeles (AFP) – Golf superstar Tiger Woods remains confident he'll return to top flight competition, but the timetable remains a mystery one year after a car crash left him with devastating leg injuries.

"I can come back, yes," Woods said Wednesday on the eve of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, where the 15-time major champion is the tournament host.

The 46-year-old reiterated that he doesn't envision playing a full US PGA Tour schedule, and admitted that so far he has no idea when he will be ready to return.

"I wish I could tell you what I'm playing in," Woods said. "I want to know, but I don't."

Woods's comments will damp down expectations he could make a miraculous return for the Masters at Augusta National in April.

Woods excited fans with an appearance alongside son Charlie at the PNC Championship in Florida in December.

But he said the family-focused event was a far cry from proper tournament golf, including allowing the use of golf carts.

To walk a tournament course over practice rounds, pro-am rounds and tournament rounds, would still be beyond him, Woods said.

"I'm still working on the walking part," he said. "I have a long way to go."

Woods said he'd seen progress since December, particularly in his short game. However, he remains limited in how much work he can put in on the driving range.

Despite his frustration at how long his latest injury recovery is taking, Woods said he considered himself lucky to be where he is after fears he would lose his right leg after suffering two compound fractures.

"Very lucky," said Woods, who has undergone multiple surgeries since the February 23, 2021 crash in a Los Angeles suburb.

"I'm very lucky, very lucky," he said. "I didn't know if I was going to have the right leg or not. So to be able to have my right leg still here, it's huge. I still have a lot of issues with it, but it's mine and I'm very thankful for that."

