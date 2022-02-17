American Szafnauer appointed Alpine Team Principal

Alpine's French driver Esteban Ocon during a qualifying session ahead of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix on December 11, 2021.

Paris (AFP) – Formula One outfit Alpine on Thursday appointed American Otmar Szafnauer as team principal with Frenchman Bruno Famin taking up the post of executive director.

Advertising Read more

The former Renault team continue its organisational shakeup after the departure of executive director Marcin Budkowski and former Formula One world champion Alain Prost.

Szafnauer, 57, left his position as team principal with Aston Martin last month after 12 years with the Silverstone-based team.

Famin, a 50-year-old engineer, recently worked as director of operations with sports governing body, the FIA, having previously spent 15 years with Peugeot.

"With Otmar and Bruno joining the team, we move to a new level for 2022," said Laurent Rossi, CEO of Alpine.

"Otmar will bring his unique experience in motorsports and his uncompromising desire to win, while Bruno's proven track record in building technologies that make a difference in competition and their subsequent transference to road cars is critical for our project as a sports team and as a brand."

Alpine go into the 2022 season with the same driver partnership of Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen begins the defence of the world crown he claimed from Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton in Bahrain on March 20.

© 2022 AFP