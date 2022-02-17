Convicted prop Haouas recalled to French Six Nations squad

Prop Mohamed Haouas (R) has been recalled to the French Six Nations squad for the clash with Scotland for the first time since he was convicted on February 4 for his role in a series of burglaries of tobacconists

Paris (AFP) – Prop Mohamed Haouas, who was recently given a suspended sentence for his role in a series of burglaries, has been recalled to the France squad for the Six Nations match with Scotland.

The 27-year-old Montpellier star missed France's victories over Italy and Ireland following his conviction earlier this month over the burglaries worth tens of thousands of euros at tobacconists in France in 2014.

He received an 18-month suspended sentence -- the prosecutor crediting him for having turned his life round since the offences were committed -- and was fined 15,000 euros ($17,000).

Haouas has been a mainstay of Fabien Galthie's France side since making his debut against England in February 2020, winning 13 caps.

He has played just once since his conviction -- in the Top 14 clash with Pau on February 5.

France face Scotland in Edinburgh on February 26 as the only side still able to achieve the Grand Slam and in search of their first Six Nations title since 2010.

Should Haouas make the matchday 23 he will hope for a happier ending than his previous Six Nations trip to Scotland, when he was sent off for punching Jamie Ritchie in the first half of a game the French lost 28-17.

