Beale returns to Waratahs as he targets fourth World Cup

Sydney (AFP) – Versatile playmaker Kurtley Beale signed for the NSW Waratahs on Monday to keep himself in the frame to play for Australia at a fourth World Cup next year.

The 33-year-old's contract with Top 14 side Racing 92 ends in June and he will return home to compete in Super Rugby for the 'Tahs next season in the build-up to the World Cup in France.

"There's nothing better than representing my state and my country and I'll be working hard to earn the right to do both when I return to Australia," said Beale, who has 95 Test caps.

"From what I can see the Waratahs and the Wallabies are building really strong cultures and environments and I'll be looking to contribute as much as I can to ensure that continues."

Beale was called up by the Wallabies for their tour of Britain late last year in his first Test since the 2019 World Cup after falling out of favour.

Should he make the World Cup, he will join George Gregan and Adam Ashley-Cooper as only the third Australian to feature at four tournaments.

"We remain determined to be successful and play a brand of rugby that delivers results and engages fans," said Rugby Australia chief Andy Marinos.

"Kurtley has shown this in his career to date and we are excited to see the continued impact he can have as we build towards the 2023 Rugby World Cup."

© 2022 AFP