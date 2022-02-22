Lukaku dropped for Chelsea's Champions League clash with Lille

London (AFP) – Struggling Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku was dropped for Chelsea's Champions League last 16 first leg clash against Lille at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Advertising Read more

Lukaku has endured a difficult start to his second spell with Chelsea after joining for a club record £97 million ($131 million) from Inter Milan last year.

He touched the ball just seven times in Saturday's 1-0 win at Crystal Palace, the lowest total by a Premier League player since 2003-04.

Lukaku has only scored five Premier League goals in 17 games for Chelsea, netting 10 in all competitions.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel insisted on Monday that Lukaku's problems were no laughing matter and pledged to give his full support to the former Manchester United and Everton star.

But the 28-year-old was left on the bench for Lille game, with Kai Havertz filling in as the central striker, flanked by Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic.

Chelsea are looking to retain the Champions League crown after winning the tournament last season.

Renato Sanches was fit to start for Lille, who also had highly-rated Canada striker Jonathan David in their starting line-up.

Chelsea (3-4-3)

Edouard Mendy; Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger; Cesar Azpilicueta, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso; Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic

Coach: Thomas Tuchel (GER)

Lille (4-3-3)

Leo Jardim; Zeki Celik, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Tiago Djalo; Amadou Onana, Xeka, Benjamin Andre; Renato Sanches, Jonathan David, Jonathan Bamba

Coach: Jocelyn Gourvennec (FRA)

Referee: Jesus Gil Manzano (ESP)

© 2022 AFP