Conte vows to 'assess' his Spurs future after shock Burnley defeat

Burnley (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Tottenham manager Antonio Conte will assess his future at the troubled club after admitting he does not deserve his salary following Wednesday's damaging 1-0 defeat against Burnley.

Conte's side saw their hopes of a top four finish in the Premier League severely damaged by Ben Mee's second-half winner at Turf Moor.

Just days after their memorable 3-2 win at champions Manchester City, Tottenham returned to the kind of lacklustre display that has marred their dismal season.

It was a fourth league defeat in five games for eighth-placed Tottenham, who are seven points adrift of the top four in the race to qualify for the Champions League.

Conte cut a forlorn figure after the latest loss in a difficult start to his first season with the north Londoners.

The Italian, who replaced the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo in November, appeared to hint he could walk away from Tottenham if there is not an improvement in their results soon.

Suggesting he wanted to talk to the Tottenham board about the team's predicament, Conte said: "When you lose four out of five it means the club have to make an assessment, also to speak together, and to understand which is the best solution.

"In this situation the players are always the same in this club, the club change coaches, but the players are the same, but the result doesn't change.

"This is the reality. No one deserves this type of situation, the club, me, the players, the fans, but this is the reality.

"I came here to try to improve the situation in Tottenham but maybe in this moment I'm not so good.

"I'm too honest to close my eyes. It means there will be an assessment about the club, about me."

Conte was already unhappy with Tottenham's decision to sell several players during the January transfer window, with only two replacements arriving.

The former Inter Milan and Chelsea boss a title winner in England and Italy, conceded Tottenham's current form was closer to a side battling relegation.

"I'm not used to this type of situation. The situation is not changing," he said.

"The reality is in the last five games we are fighting for the relegation zone.

"This is the truth. I don't want to close my eyes. I have to take responsibility and I'm open to every decision because I want to help Tottenham.

"It is not good for everybody to continue to lose and I can't accept this. It's not good for nobody.

"From the first day I arrived I want to help. I repeat, I'm too honest to close my eyes and continue in this way, and also take my salary, it's not right in this moment."

© 2022 AFP