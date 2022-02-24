Sevilla hold off Zagreb to progress in Europa League

Dinamo Zagreb' supporters hold a banner in support of Ukraine during their 1-0 win over Sevilla

London (AFP) – Six-time winners Sevilla needed to see out a nervy final 25 minutes to progress to the last 16 of the Europa League as the Spaniards progressed 3-2 on aggregate despite a 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday.

Mislav Orsic scored the only goal of the night from the penalty spot after Marcos Acuna handled inside his own box.

Sevilla had to see out stoppage time with 10 men as Thomas Delaney saw red, but held on to keep their dream alive of reaching the final in their own stadium come May.

Attention will also be on events in Seville on Thursday night as Zenit St Petersburg face Real Betis amid the backdrop of Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.

St Petersburg is expected to be stripped of hosting the Champions League final on Friday and there have been calls for UEFA to expel Russian sides from European competition.

Zenit are the sole remaining Russian club in the Champions League, Europa League or Conference League and already trail 3-2 from the first leg.

Napoli host Barcelona with the tie of the round delicately balanced at 1-1, while Rangers aim to complete a huge shock as they take home a 4-2 lead over Borussia Dortmund.

Elsewhere, Real Sociedad were well beaten 3-1 at home by RB Leipzig to bow out 5-3 on aggregate.

Willi Orban and Andre Silva put the Germans 2-0 up before Martin Zubimendi pulled a goal back.

However, Emil Forsberg's late penalty ensured Leipzig progressed.

Porto beat Lazio 4-3 on aggregate after a 2-2 draw in Rome, while Atalanta were convincing 3-0 winners in Greece to see off Olympiakos 5-1 on aggregate.

