Fury to defend heavyweight title against Whyte at Wembley on April 23

Issued on:

Reigning champion Tyson Fury is set to face compatriot Dillian Whyte for the WBC heavyweight belt
Reigning champion Tyson Fury is set to face compatriot Dillian Whyte for the WBC heavyweight belt Ethan Miller GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File

London (AFP) – Tyson Fury will have his first bout on home soil in nearly four years when he defends his World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight title in an all-British clash against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium on April 23.

Advertising

Friday's announcement by veteran co-promoter Frank Warren comes just days after Fury took to social media to confirm Whyte had signed a contract for the bout.

Fury won the WBC title by stopping Deontay Wilder in February 2020, following a split decision draw in the pair's first encounter, and enjoyed a successful first defence with an 11th-round knockout of the American in October last year.

Fury has not had a bout on UK soil since outpointing Francesco Pianeta at Windsor Park, Belfast, in August 2018.

© 2022 AFP