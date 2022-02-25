Russian team's Czech teenager wins stage six of UAE Tour

Czech teenager Mathias Vacek celebrates his first ever pro victory on stage six of the UAE Tour

Paris (AFP) – Czech teenager Mathias Vacek, who rides for the Russian team Gazprom, won the sixth and penultimate stage of the UAE Tour in Dubai on Friday but Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE) did enough to retain the leader's jersey.

Advertising Read more

Vacek, 19, edged French rider Paul Lapeira, on his 22nd birthday, and a handful of other riders, including two of his Gazprom teammates, who had launched a breakaway shortly after the start in Dubai.

It marked a first professional victory for the young Czech who was European junior time trial champion in 2020.

"I still can't believe I've won," said Vacek at the finish.

"It's amazing, I'm still really young at 19 years old, so this victory means so much to me."

The peloton, which included Pogacar, lumbered in 15 seconds behind the winner.

"We started the stage normally, but it was quite a hard pace all day," said red jersey holder Pogacar, who won here in 2021.

"The breakaway played the game well and had enough in their legs to push the last 15km and they made it. It's nice to see the breakaway win, I was surprised."

The Slovenian holds a four-second lead over Ineos rider Filippo Ganna as the riders head to Saturday's final stage, a 148-kilometre ride which ends with the 10.9km climb (at 6.7 percent) of Jebel Hafeet.

"Tomorrow is the most exciting day but it will be the hottest day of the whole week," said Pogacar. "We're ready to defend the jersey and we’re not too stressed.”

© 2022 AFP