England call up Daly for injured Tuilagi against Wales

Twickenham (United Kingdom) (AFP) – England summoned Elliot Daly into their starting XV to play Wales in place of injured centre Manu Tuilagi when coach Eddie Jones announced a revised team just over two hours before kick-off in Saturday's Six Nations clash at Twickenham.

Utility back Daly will slot into midfield alongside Henry Slade, with Joe Marchant -- called into the England squad on Thursday -- taking Daly's place on the bench.

Tuilagi, whose career has been blighted by injuries, was withdrawn with a hamstring problem on Thursday -- a few hours after Jones had named his original squad to play reigning Six Nations champions Wales.

England had hoped this match would mark Tuilagi's return to Test rugby following three months out with a hamstring injury suffered in a tense 27-26 win over South Africa at Twickenham in November -- a match where he scored a try against the world champions.

This hamstring injury is on the same side as the one he suffered against the Springboks.

Saturday's match is effectively a 'must-win' game for both England and Wales, who've each lost once already in the opening two rounds, if they are to retain a realistic chance of taking this season's Six Nations title.

Teams (15-1)

England

Freddie Steward; Max Malins, Elliot Daly, Henry Slade, Jack Nowell; Marcus Smith, Harry Randall; Alex Dombrandt, Tom Curry, Courtney Lawes (capt); Maro Itoje, Charlie Ewels; Kyle Sinckler, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge

Replacements: Jamie George, Joe Marler, Will Stuart, Nick Isiekwe, Sam Simmonds, Ben Youngs, George Ford, Joe Marchant

Coach: Eddie Jones (AUS)

Wales

Liam Williams; Alex Cuthbert, Owen Watkin, Nick Tompkins, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar (capt), Tomos Williams; Taulupe Faletau, Taine Basham, Ross Moriarty; Adam Beard, Will Rowlands; Tomas Francis, Ryan Elias, Wyn Jones

Replacements: Dewi Lake, Gareth Thomas, Leon Brown, Seb Davies, Jac Morgan, Kieran Hardy, Gareth Anscombe, Jonathan Davies

Coach: Wayne Pivac (NZL)

Referee: Mike Adamson (SCO)

© 2022 AFP