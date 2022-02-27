Kristoffersen completes slalom double in Garmisch

Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen on his way to winning the men's slalon in Garmisch-Partenkirchen on Sunday

Garmisch-Partenkirchen (Germany) (AFP) – Henrik Kristoffersen completed a double of slalom wins in Garmisch-Partenkirchen on Sunday with his second World Cup victory of the weekend.

Advertising Read more

The 27-year-old Norwegian put in another commanding display in spring conditions on the Gudiberg to post a winning time of one minute, 52.66 seconds.

This is the first time this season a male skier has won two slalom races on the World Cup circuit, leaving Kristoffersen top of the overall slalom rankings after back-to-back wins in 24 hours.

Britain's Dave Ryding, who pulled off a shock win in Kitzbuehel last month, put in a superb second run to take second at 0.35 back with local favourite Linus Strasser of Germany third at 0.47.

Ryding roared back after a poor first run, when he finished 19th, to hold the lead until Kristoffersen, who had sat eighth, earned the 26th World Cup win of his career.

© 2022 AFP