Zverev makes Davis Cup U-turn following Acapulco disqualification

Hit man: Alexander Zverev lashes out at the umpire's chair in Acapulco

Berlin (AFP) – Alexander Zverev has reversed his decision not to play in the Davis Cup with the world number three now set to feature for Germany against Brazil to redeem himself after his disqualification from Acapulco.

The 24-year-old Olympic champion was kicked out of the Mexico event last week after repeatedly smashing his racquet against the umpire's chair and unleashing a foul-mouthed rant.

He was fined $40,000 by the ATP and the German admitted his behaviour was "unacceptable".

He has now opted to play for Germany against Brazil in Rio de Janeiro on March 4/5.

"We are happy that Alexander will be involved," said Germany's Davis Cup captain Michael Kohlmann.

"His behaviour in Acapulco was without question unacceptable and wrong.

"Alexander himself recognised that and apologised for it. We now want to help him as a team to get through this difficult phase."

Zverev last played for Germany in the Davis Cup in 2019.

Late last year, he said he would not play in the competition in its current format.

After his U-turn, Kohlmann dropped Daniel Altmaier from the Germany squad.

