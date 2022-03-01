Mexico rules out imposing economic sanctions on Russia

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends a ceremony for the 109th anniversary of the death of Mexican former President (1911-1913) Francisco I. Madero, who was ousted by a coup, at the National Palace in Mexico City, on February 23, 2022.

Mexico City (AFP) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday ruled out imposing economic sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine and criticized what he called censorship of Russian media.

"We are not going to take any economic type of retaliation, because we want to maintain good relations with all the governments of the world and we want to be in a position to be able to talk with the parties in conflict," he told reporters.

"I do not agree with the fact that media from Russia, or from any country, are censored. We must assert freedom," Lopez Obrador added.

He was responding to a question about possible repercussions for Russian companies operating in Mexico, such as energy giant Lukoil and the airline Aeroflot.

Lopez Obrador on Monday ruled out closing Mexican airspace to Aeroflot, which flies to the Caribbean resort city of Cancun.

The response of Mexico, a member of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, contrasts with those of the United States and European countries that support financial and other sanctions against Russia.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday announced that Russian media outlets RT and Sputnik would be banned from broadcasting in the bloc for spreading "lies" to justify Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Mexico has said that it opposes the use of force in Ukraine and called for a political solution.

