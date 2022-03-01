MLB season delayed after labor talks end in stalemate

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said the league had been forced to delay the start of the regular season after labor talks broke down

Miami (AFP) – The start of the Major League Baseball season was delayed indefinitely on Tuesday after marathon labor talks between team owners and players ended in deadlock.

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said the league had been left with no choice but to cancel the opening round of fixtures after the stalemate.

"We're not going to be able to play the first two series of the regular season and those games are officially cancelled," Manfred told a press conference in Jupiter, Florida.

The new season had been due to get under way on March 31.

Hopes of an agreement had been raised on Monday after the talks were extended beyond a deadline set by Major League Baseball.

However Tuesday's last-ditch round of negotiations ended in disagreement.

"We worked hard to avoid an outcome that's bad for our fans, and bad for our players and bad for our clubs," Manfred said.

"Our failure to reach an agreement was not due to a lack of effort by either party.

"The players came here for nine days, they worked hard to try and make a deal and I appreciate their effort."

Manfred said team owners had offered "compromise after compromise" in an effort to avoid a cancellation of fixtures, noting that owners had offered to raise minimum salaries across the league by $130,000 to $700,000.

"A primary goal of the players association was to increase pay for younger players," Manfred said. "We agree with and share that goal."

Manfred said the league had offered to create a $30 million bonus pool for young players, and said two thirds of players would have seen pay increase by around 33%.

Although the 2020 MLB season was shortened due to the pandemic, Tuesday's cancellation of fixtures marks the first time regular season games have been lost since the 1995 lockout, when 948 games were lost.

