Pakistan's Haris positive for Covid ahead of Australia Test

Haris Rauf in action during the Pakistan Super League in January. The fast bowler has tested positive for Covid and will likely miss making his Test debut against Australia

Islamabad (AFP) – Pakistan were hit with another blow Tuesday when fast bowler Haris Rauf tested positive for Covid, three days before the first Test against Australia in Rawalpindi.

The 28-year-old was in line to make his Test debut, but is now certain to miss the match.

"Rauf has tested positive and has been isolated in the hotel," said a Pakistan Cricket Board statement.

Pakistan have also lost pace bowler Hasan Ali and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf through injury.

Haris has played eight one-day internationals and 34 Twenty20s since making his debut for the national team two years ago.

He hails from Rawalpindi, and there was buzz around his Test debut after he made an impression with his pace in Australia's Big Bash League.

Haris tested positive for Covid three times ahead of Pakistan's England tour in 2020.

