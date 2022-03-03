France to suspend rules requiring Covid-19 vaccine passes on March 14

France announced on Thursday the suspension of rules requiring vaccine passes starting on March 14.

Rules requiring people to show a Covid-19 vaccine passport to access venues will be lifted in France on March 14 – about a month before the presidential election - said French Prime Minister Jean Castex, as the country gradually eases Covid health protocols amid signs the virus is receeding in France.

“The health situation is improving,” Castex told TF1 television on Thursday.

Face masks will also no longer be needed indoors from March 14, with the exception of public transport.

The vaccine pass, however, remains mandatory to access elderly home care centres, Castex added.

