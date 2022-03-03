Keeping calm the key for Irish to beat England, says O'Connell

Ireland have to remain calm when they play England at Twickenham, says their forwards coach Paul O'Connell

Dublin (AFP) – Ireland need to "stay calm" when they play England at Twickenham on Saturday week if they are to have a chance of winning and maintaining their Six Nations title hopes, said forwards coach Paul O'Connell.

Advertising Read more

The Irish and the English have two wins apiece but trail France, who are the only side still in the hunt for the Grand Slam, with two matches remaining.

Ireland saw their dreams of a Grand Slam disappear in a 30-24 defeat in Paris and O'Connell says they need to be more calculating in their approach when they play away from home.

England, who have followed up their opening loss to Scotland with two successive wins, will present a stiff challenge.

"We need to improve everywhere as we are going away from home to Twickenham and a full crowd," said O'Connell at a press conference on Thursday.

"England are just bubbling and just on the verge of a big performance so every part needs to be done better.

"We missed opportunities in Paris due to small inaccuracies. When you are away from home the key is being calm.

"There is never any lack of intent or passion or emotion when they play for Ireland. It is just being calm is the big thing."

O'Connell, who has been credited with sharpening up the Irish scrum since head coach Andy Farrell brought him in, says a case in point was conceding 10 early points to France in Paris.

"We did some things early on which gave them access to the ball and with that control," said the former Ireland captain.

"10-0 down and away from home it is a long way to come back particularly against France and would be the same against England at Twickenham.

"If you as the away team can get a lead early on it puts you in a great place."

The 108-times capped former second-row forward says it is exciting to be still in with a chance of the Six Nations title. It would be Ireland's first since Farrell took over after the 2019 World Cup.

"We have a great chance," said the 42-year-old. "We are still in it and the most important thing is we are playing good rugby at times.

"There is really good ownership among the group.

"Andy has kept them fresh and we are in a good place heading into the last two weeks.

"It is important to keep them fresh for these games but Andy is good at managing that so hopefully they are fresh and full of enthusiasm for the final two games."

Ireland round off their campaign when they welcome Scotland to Dublin on March 19.

© 2022 AFP