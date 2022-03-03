Late Borja strike sends Real Betis through to Copa del Rey final

Rayo Vallecano's Senegalese midfielder Pathe Ciss (L) and Real Betis' Juanmi vie for a header during the Copa del Rey semi final on Thursday.

Seville (Spain) (AFP) – Real Betis will play Valencia in the final of Spain's Copa del Rey after Borja Iglesias' dramatic 91st-minute goal sealed a 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano on Thursday and a 3-2 win on aggregate.

After losing the first leg 2-1 at home, Rayo thought they had forced extra-time when Bebe stunned the Benito Villamarin by scoring a brilliant free-kick with 10 minutes remaining.

But Betis struck again, Borja bundling in at the back post in injury-time to send them through to the final, which will be played in their home city of Seville at La Cartuja on April 23.

