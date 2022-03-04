Imam-ul-Haq notches maiden Test century as Australia series opens

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq plays a shot on his way to a maiden Test century against Australia in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi (Pakistan) (AFP) – Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq cracked a maiden Test century Friday to lead Pakistan's solid start in the first match of the series against Australia in Rawalpindi.

The 26-year-old left-hander struck Australian paceman Mitchell Starc through the covers to the boundary to reach three figures in the final session of play on the opening day after Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat.

Haq reached his hundred in 277 minutes off 220 balls, hitting 13 boundaries and two sixes as a near-capacity 12,000 fans erupted with joy at his achievement.

Pakistan were 192-1 with Haq's opening partner Abdullah Shafique (44) the only man out. The duo put on 105 for the opening wicket.

Haq, nephew of former Pakistan great Inzamam-ul-Haq, started his Test career with a match-winning knock of 74 against Ireland in Dublin in 2016.

His previous highest Test knock, of 76, came against Australia in Dubai in October 2018. This is his 12th Test.

He lost his place after a dismal tour of Australia in 2019 but was recalled on the back of a good performance in Pakistan's most recent domestic season.

