Shane Warne's highs and lows

Sydney (AFP) – Highs and lows from the career of Australian spin-bowler Shane Warne, who has died aged 52 of a suspected heart attack:

-- September 13, 1969: Shane Keith Warne born in Ferntree Gully, Australia

-- January 1992: Takes meagre 1-150 on his Test debut against India in Sydney

-- June 4, 1993: Bamboozles England's Mike Gatting with the "ball of the century" at Old Trafford, his first ever delivery in an Ashes Test

-- December 29, 1994: Claims Test hat-trick against England at the MCG

-- December 1998: Fined along with team-mate Mark Waugh for providing information to an Indian bookmaker during Australia's 1994 tour of Sri Lanka

-- June 20, 1999: Named World Cup final's man of the match as Australia beat Pakistan

-- April 2000: Voted one of Wisden magazine's five "Cricketers of the Century" along with Donald Bradman, Garry Sobers, Jack Hobbs and Viv Richards

-- August 2000: Stripped of Australian vice-captaincy after bombarding an English nurse with lewd text messages. Dubbed "Shame Warne" by British press

-- February 2003: Sent home from World Cup in South Africa and banned for a year after testing positive for a proscribed diuretic

-- June 2005: Announces divorce from wife Simone Callahan, mother of his three children, after allegations of extra-marital affairs

-- July-September 2005: Shrugs off marital problems to take 40 wickets in Australia's losing Ashes campaign. Ends that year with 96 Test wickets, a world record that still stands

-- December 26, 2006: Becomes first bowler to reach 700 Test wickets, in front of his home crowd at the MCG

-- January 5, 2007: Retires from Test cricket with 708 wickets in 145 matches

-- September 2007: Simone breaks off a reconciliation after Warne accidentally sent her a text message meant for another woman

-- June 1, 2008: Captains Rajasthan Royals to the inaugural Indian Premier League Twenty20 title

-- December 10, 2011: Makes headlines over his alleged relationship with British actress Liz Hurley. The pair were engaged but split in 2013

-- May 18, 2011: Fined $50,000 over a public row with a senior Indian cricket official

-- May 20, 2011: Plays final IPL game for Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians

-- July 19, 2013: Inducted into the International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Fame at Lord's

-- July 22, 2013: Announces retirement from professional cricket after two seasons with Melbourne Stars in Australia's Big Bash League

