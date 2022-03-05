Amnesty urges release of Saudi blogger after sentence expires

An Amnesty International activist holds a picture of jailed Saudi blogger Raif Badawi in front of the embassy of Saudi Arabia in Brussels on January 8, 2021, calling for his release

Beirut (AFP) – Amnesty International has called for the release of Saudi blogger Raif Badawi after he completed his "unjust" 10-year jail term this week.

The 38-year-old, who was sentenced to 1,000 lashes and a decade in prison, was "arbitrarily detained solely for freely expressing his opinions", a statement said on Friday.

Badawi, who had advocated an end to religious influence on Saudi public life, received his first beating of 50 lashes but the rest were suspended after international condemnation.

"Raif Badawi has spent a decade behind bars solely for exercising his right to freedom of expression," said Heba Morayef, Amnesty's Middle East and North Africa regional director.

"The Saudi Arabian authorities must ensure his immediate and unconditional release and lift the unlawful travel ban imposed on him so he can finally reunite with his family."

Amnesty said Badawi completed his prison sentence on March 1.

The winner of the Reporters Without Borders prize for press freedom was arrested and detained in Saudi Arabia in 2012 on charges of "insulting Islam" and at the end of 2014 was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

His wife Ensaf Haidar fled to Canada and lives with their three children in Quebec, while continuing to press for her husband's release.

Even after his release, Badawi is facing a 10-year travel ban.

© 2022 AFP