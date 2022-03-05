Pakistan's Azhar delighted by top ton against Australia

Pakistan's Azhar Ali raises his bat to acknowledge the crowd after being finally being dismissed for 184 in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi (Pakistan) (AFP) – Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali was delighted with his brilliant hundred against Australia on the second day of the first Test in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Advertising Read more

The veteran scored 185 to help Pakistan to a big 476-4 declared on a flat and batting-friendly Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium pitch.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq also contributed with a career-best 157, adding 208 for the second as Australian bowlers toiled hard for wickets.

"I enjoy scoring runs against Australia, who are definitely one of the top teams in the world," said Azhar, whose hundred was his fourth against the visitors over the years.

"I wanted to score a double hundred, but they did not allow quick runs. When I took risks against spinners, I got out," he said, after falling to a reverse sweep off part-time spinner Marnus Labuschagne.

Azhar, 37, lofted spinner Nathan Lyon for his eighth boundary towards mid-wicket to complete his 19th hundred in his 92nd Test.

He has been Pakistan's mainstay in the Test batting line-up since making his debut in 2010 and boasts a triple hundred against the West Indies -- the first in the history of day-night Tests.

In all, he batted for 536 minutes.

"They test your ability and challenge you with some tight bowling, so it's always enjoyable to come good against that, and I am delighted at my knock," said Azhar.

Despite their struggle to get wickets, Azhar praised Australia's bowlers.

"On this pitch, they bowled well and kept us checked all the time, challenged us and never allowed us to score quickly, so credit must be given to them," he said.

© 2022 AFP