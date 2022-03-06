Centurion Jadeja takes five as India sense Sri Lanka victory

India's Ravindra Jadeja claimed five wickets in the first Test against Sri Lanka

Mohali (India) (AFP) – Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's outstanding display in the first Test continued Sunday as he claimed five wickets as India dismissed Sri Lanka for 174.

The hosts then reduced Sri Lanka to 10-1 following-on in their second innings at lunch on the third day in Mohali.

Facing a first-innings deficit of 400 runs after India scored 574-8, the tourists lost Lahiru Thirimanne for nought to the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin as India sensed victory inside three days in Virat Kohli's 100th Test.

Jadeja followed his Test-best 175 with the bat on Saturday by taking 5-41 with his left-arm spin as Sri Lanka collapsed from 161-4, losing their last six wickets for just 10 runs.

Pathum Nissanka top-scored with an unbeaten 61 as he and his overnight partner Charith Asalanka, resuming at 108-4, stood firm in the face of an inspired spell of bowling led by Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah for close to an hour at the start of the day.

Bumrah finally broke through with the wicket of Asalanka, trapping the left-hander lbw for 29 after a successful review.

Nissanka, who survived an early reprieve when Shreyas Iyer dropped him on 26 off Ashwin, raised his fifth Test half-century in his seventh match to raise hopes of a fightback.

But Jadeja struck twice in one over to send back Niroshan Dickwella and Suranga Lakmal and expose the Sri Lankan tail.

Wickets kept tumbling and Jadeja got two in two balls to wrap up the Sri Lankan reply in the first session.

