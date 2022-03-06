Jalibert drops out of France squad after injury relapse

Matthieu Jalibert made his last start for France against Georgia in November when he scored

Paris (AFP) – Matthieu Jalibert's injury issues continued on Sunday when the young fly-half pulled out of France's squad to face Wales in the Six Nations.

Advertising Read more

"I'm very frustrated and sad after this new relapse," Jalibert wrote on Instagram.

The 23-year-old fly-half had missed France's first three games, all wins, with a thigh injury.

He resumed training during the week and attempted to prove his fitness playing for his club Bordeaux-Begles in the Top 14 on Saturday, but pulled up during the warm-up with what looked like a thigh problem.

"It's difficult to live with when you are a competitor," wrote Jalibert. "But life doesn't stop here. I won't give up. Sooner or later I will be back."

Jalibert made his France debut in 2018 and has collected 15 caps. The last of them came off the bench for the last 13 minutes of a victory over New Zealand in November, replacing Romain Ntamack who has become the regular French starter.

Another Bordeaux-Begles players also withdrew from the France squad, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) announced on Sunday.

Thomas Jolmes, an uncapped second row forward, went off after 68 minutes as the Top 14 leaders lost at home to Pau.

"Swan Rebbadj (3 caps, 27 years old, Toulon) and Antoine Hastoy (1 cap, 24 years old, Pau) have been selected to join the 42-man France squad to prepare for the match against Wales," said the FFR statement.

France have called up 42 players to prepare for the trip to Cardiff.

© 2022 AFP