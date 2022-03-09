Magnussen returns to replace sacked Mazepin at Haas
Paris (AFP) – Kevin Magnussen on Wednesday returned to the Haas Formula One team to replace Russian driver Nikita Mazepin who was sacked following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Haas said 29-year-old Magnussen had signed a "multi-year contract agreement" and the Dane will drive in the official pre-season test at Bahrain from Thursday to Saturday.
"I'm delighted to welcome Kevin Magnussen back to Haas F1 Team," said Guenther Steiner, the Haas team boss.
"When looking for a driver who could bring value to the team, not to mention a wealth of Formula 1 experience, Kevin was a straightforward decision for us."
Mazepin and Haas's Russian title sponsor Uralkali had their contracts terminated last Saturday as a result of the invasion of Ukraine.
Mazepin's father Dmitry is a non-executive director of Uralkali, a group specialising in potash.
Magnussen, a veteran of 119 career Formula One starts –- with a podium finish on his debut in 2014 -- previously raced for Haas between 2017-2020 after stints with McLaren and Renault.
He scored a career-high ninth place finish in the world championship with Haas in 2018.
