McGrath stuns Olympic champion Noel at Flachau

Flachau (Austria) (AFP) – Norway's Atle Lie McGrath stunned Olympic champion Clement Noel to win the World Cup slalom event at the Austrian resort of Flachau on Wednesday as compatriot Henrik Kristoffersen maintained his lead in the standings.

American-born McGrath, 21, edged Noel by 0.29sec with Switzerland's Daniel Yule third, 0.64sec off the pace.

It was McGrath's first career victory having already finished second in January at Schladming. He also had a third place in parallel and a second-place finish in giant slalom last season.

His win was another indication of the strength of Norway in the slalom discipline -- four of their men have won at least one slalom this winter with Kristoffersen, world champion Sebastian Foss-Solevaag and McGrath's best friend Lucas Braathen.

He took advantage of a huge mistake by Austrian Olympic silver-medallist Johannes Strolz who had dominated the first run and had been 0.97sec ahead of McGrath.

Finishing in a lowly 16th place, Kristoffersen remains 48 points ahead of Braathen and 64 in front of Germany's Linus Strasser.

The final race of the season, with 100 points at stake, takes place at Meribel next week.

© 2022 AFP