Palestinian shot last week by Israeli troops dies of wounds

Ramallah (Palestinian Territories) (AFP) – A Palestinian man shot by Israeli forces in clashes last week died from his wounds early on Wednesday, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Ahmed Seif, 23, was shot in the stomach three times during clashes with Israeli troops in the village of Burqa, near Nablus, in the occupied West Bank on March 1.

He was rushed to hospital in Nablus, where he died on Wednesday morning.

AFP reporters in Burqa saw a procession of hundreds march through the village on Wednesday during Seif's funeral.

Clashes had erupted last week in Burqa after a demonstration in support of Palestinian prisoners, Wafa reported.

The Israeli army said in a statement that "rioters burned tires and hurled rocks" at troops during the events.

Israel added that its forces "responded with live fire" after "one of the rioters hurled a Molotov cocktail at the troops".

Seif's death was the latest in a string of clashes that have seen at least 10 other Palestinians killed since February 8.

On Sunday, 16-year-old Yamen Jafal was shot dead by Israeli forces near the town of Abu Dis, after he attacked Israeli troops with petrol bombs.

That same day, 19-year old Karim Jamal al-Qawasmi was killed after stabbing and wounding a police officer at the Bab Huta Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem.

The Old City is in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, which Palestinians claim as the capital of their future state.

Stabbings and petrol bomb attacks are common in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.

About 475,000 Jewish settlers live in the West Bank, in settlements considered illegal under international law, alongside nearly 2.9 million Palestinians.

