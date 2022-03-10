Braley returns for Italy against Scotland in Six Nations

Scrum-half Callum Braley (C) in action during Italy's Six Nations defeat to France in Paris.

Rome (AFP) – Scrum-half Callum Braley returns for Italy with hooker Giacomo Nicotera set for his first start in Saturday's Six Nations clash against Scotland in Rome with the hosts attempting to end their 35-match losing streak in the tournament.

Braley, 27, missed out on the Azzurri's trip to Dublin because of a left calf injury and takes the place of Stephen Varney who had a disappointing showing in the 57-6 defeat to the Irish.

Former Gloucester player Braley, who returns to England to join Northampton Saints next season after two years with Treviso, gets his first starting place since Italy's win over Uruguay in November.

Italy coach Kieran Crowley's only other change to the starting line-up is Treviso hooker Nicotera, with the 25-year-old set for his first start.

Grenoble back Ange Capuozzo, 22, makes his first appearance on the replacements bench.

"We want to turn the page and react on the pitch with an important performance in front of our fans," said Crowley.

"We're up against a team that has shown its worth in previous outings of the tournament."

Italy are last in the Six Nations table with no points, while Scotland with one win and two losses, are fourth with five points.

Team 15-1

Edoardo Padovani, Pierre Bruno, Juan Ignacio Brex, Leonardo Marin, Montanna Ioane, Paolo Garbisi, Callum Braley, Toa Halafini, Michele Lamaro (capt), Giovanni Pettinelli, Federico Ruzza, Niccolo Cannone, Pietro Ceccarelli, Giacomo Nicotera, Danilo Fischetti

Replacements: Luca Bigi, Ivan Nemer,Giosue Zilocchi, David Sisi, Manuel Zuliani, Alessandro Fusco, Marco Zanon, Ange Capuzzo

