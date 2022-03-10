Revolution blanks Pumas in CONCACAF Champions League

Polish striker Adam Buksa scored two goals and the New England Revolution blanked Mexico's Pumas UNAM in a CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final first leg match on Wednesday

Washington (AFP) – Adam Buksa scored two second-half goals to power the New England Revolution over Mexico's Pumas UNAM 3-0 on Wednesday in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League quarter-finals.

Advertising Read more

The Polish striker connected in the 72nd minute and in the second minute of stoppage time after the Major League Soccer squad had taken the lead on Sebastian Lletget's goal in the 19th minute in the snow at Gilette Stadium.

It puts New England in a strong position entering next Wednesday's second leg at Mexico City.

In the night's final first-leg match, Mexican winger Uriel Antuna scored in the 20th minute to give Mexico's Cruz Azul a 1-0 home victory over Montreal.

Four MLS clubs are in the last eight of the event, all trying to end a 22-year league wait for a trophy in the competition.

Reigning MLS champion New York City FC beat Guatemala's Comunicaciones 3-1 in a Tuesday first leg while the Seattle Sounders defeated Mexico's Leon 3-0.

The last MLS team to prevail in the North American region's top club tournament was the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2000.

© 2022 AFP