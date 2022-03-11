Haaland poised to return from injury for Dortmund

Berlin (AFP) – Dortmund head coach Marco Rose says in-demand forward Erling Haaland could make his long-awaited return from injury in the Bundesliga this Sunday.

The 21-year-old Norwegian, who has bagged 16 goals in 14 league games this season, could be an option in the home match against Bielefeld having been sidelined by an adductor injury since January.

"He is in team training and is an option," Rose said.

The Dortmund coach said Haaland is only likely to make a cameo off the bench, as "he has been out for a month. It would be a brief appearance, not longer.

"He is happy to be pain-free again. He's doing very well," Rose said of Haaland, who last played away to Hoffenheim on January 22.

There is persistent speculation that Haaland could leave Dortmund at the end of the season for a big European club, with Real Madrid, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain all reportedly interested.

An outbreak of Covid in the Bielefeld squad means it is uncertain Sunday's game will take place.

"No final decision has been made yet, but we assume that we will play," added Rose, who himself will be without Covid cases Mats Hummels and Raphael Guerreiro.

Rose has a lengthy injury list with Manuel Akanji, Thomas Meunier, Youssoufa Moukoko, Dan-Axel Zagadou and Steffen Tigges all sidelined, while club captain Marco Reus is ill.

Rose revealed that US teenager Giovanni Reyna, who has been dogged by injury this season, "has also been back in team training for a week now and is also an option".

Dortmund start the weekend second in the table and nine points behind runaway Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich, but with a game in hand.

© 2022 AFP