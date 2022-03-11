Outsider nicks stage win as Roglic and Yates eye Paris-Nice decider

Aubagne (France) (AFP) – Primoz Roglic and Simon Yates remain on course for a Paris-Nice showdown on Saturday's climb stage after outsider Mathieu Burgaudeau of TotalEnergies won the hilly stage six on Friday with the main contenders finishing together.

Advertising Read more

Roglic of Jumbo retains the yellow jersey with British climb specialist Yates of Bike Exchange 39 seconds off the lead ahead of Saturday's snow-threatened summit finish in the Nice backcountry.

Dani Martinez and Adam Yates of Ineos remain in contention, as does the Russian climber Aleksandr Vlasov or even Colombia's Nairo Quintana.

Friday's stage was raced over 213.6km and took 5hrs 33min and 06sec with the 23-year-old Frenchman Burgaudeau breaking late with an unrelenting pace that just about got him across the line for his first World Tour win.

Saturday's penultimate stage finishes atop Nice's Col de Turini with 15km of climbing at 7.3 percent.

© 2022 AFP