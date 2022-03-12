Nadal thwarts Korda rally to win Indian Wells opener

Still perfect: Rafael Nadal on the way to a second-round victory over Sebastian Korda in the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells

Indian Wells (United States) (AFP) – Rafael Nadal rallied from two breaks down in the third set to beat Sebastian Korda in the second round at Indian Wells on Saturday and improve his perfect 2022 start to 16-0.

Nadal, ranked fourth in the world, is off to the best start of any season in his legendary career. The Spanish left-hander continued that run by downing Korda 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (7/3) at the WTA and ATP Masters tournament.

He launched 2022 with an Australian Open title, making an epic comeback victory over Daniil Medvedev in the final, becoming the first man to win a 21st career major crown.

Nadal lifted the trophy in Acapulco last month and on Saturday kept alive his bid for a record-equalling 37th ATP Masters 1000 crown.

Korda, 21 and ranked 38th in the world, led the third set 5-2, but Nadal reeled off four games in a row as they went to a tiebreaker, which the Spaniard won on his first match point.

© 2022 AFP