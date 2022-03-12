Olympic speed skating star Wust quits at 35

Thanks for the memories: Netherlands' Ireen Wust says goodbye to supporters on Saturday

The Hague (AFP) – Dutch speed skater Ireen Wust, who won 13 Olympic medals and is the only athlete to win a gold medal in an individual event at five different Games, ended her career on Saturday in front of her home fans in a World Cup race in Heerenveen.

"It wasn't the best race but I enjoyed every moment," the 35-year-old told Dutch public broadcaster NOS after finishing fourth in the 1500m. "I couldn't have imagined a nicer farewell."

At last month's Beijing Games she retained her 1500 metres title, smashing the Olympic record in the process.

Wust won her first gold medal at the 2006 Turin Olympics and took a title at every Winter Games since -- a unique achievement in summer or winter Olympics.

Dutch speed skating also paid tribute on Saturday to Sven Kramer, another legend of the sport.

Kramer won three consecutive Olympic titles in the 5000m in 2010, 2014 and 2018.

© 2022 AFP