Sri Lankan spinners rattle India in pink ball Test

Bangalore (India) (AFP) – India lost four batsmen including skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as Sri Lankan spinners steamrolled the top order in Saturday's pink ball Test.

The hosts reached 93 for four at tea -- the first session break in the day-night Test -- after they elected to bat in Bangalore.

Kohli, who made 23, put on 47 runs for the third wicket with Hanuma Vihari as the pair attempted to rebuild the innings from 29-2.

Praveen Jayawickrama broke the stand after sending back Vihari for 31 and Dhananjaya de Silva got Kohli trapped lbw in the next over to put India in trouble.

Kohli walked on to a rousing welcome by the crowd at M Chinnaswamy Stadium -- which is operating at full capacity as the domestic Covid threat recedes -- but was stunned by his dismissal.

The star batsman last scored an international century in India's first-ever pink ball Test against Bangladesh in November 2019.

Mayank Agarwal was run out after a mix up with Rohit in the second over of the day.

Rohit hit a six to signal his intent but fell to Lasith Embuldeniya's left-arm spin after making just 15.

Vihari survived a scare on 31 after an lbw decision was reviewed in his favour, but he soon fell to Jayawickrama without adding to his tally.

Batting at the break were wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on 16 and Shreyas Iyer on one.

India leads the two-match series 1-0.

© 2022 AFP