Nadal thwarts Korda rally to win Indian Wells opener

Still perfect: Rafael Nadal on the way to a second-round victory over Sebastian Korda in the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells

Indian Wells (United States) (AFP) – Rafael Nadal rallied from two breaks down in the third set to beat Sebastian Korda in the second round at Indian Wells on Saturday and improve his perfect 2022 start to 16-0.

Nadal, ranked fourth in the world, is off to the best start of any season in his legendary career. The Spanish left-hander continued that run by downing Korda 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (7/3) at the WTA and ATP Masters tournament.

He launched 2022 with an Australian Open title, making an epic comeback victory over Daniil Medvedev in the final, becoming the first man to win a 21st career major crown.

Nadal lifted the trophy in Acapulco last month and on Saturday kept alive his bid for a record-equalling 37th ATP Masters 1000 crown.

It wasn't a pretty win by any means, but Nadal was happy to take it.

"Being able to win that match, it doesn't matter what way," he said. "I'm going to be playing again in two days."

Korda, 21 and ranked 38th in the world, led the third set 5-2 and twice served for the match. But he couldn't conjure a match point as Nadal reeled off four games in a row as they went to a tiebreaker.

Korda led the tiebreaker 3-2, but a steady and determined Nadal won the last five points to wrap up the victory on his first match point.

"I didn't play my best match without a doubt," said Nadal, whose eight double faults included one on break point to trail 2-5 in the third.

"A lot of credit to him that he played so aggressive and he put me in a lot of trouble.

"But I didn't have my best feeling on the forehand today," added Nadal, who said he was looking forward to an off-day and some practice.

© 2022 AFP