Biggar and Alun Wyn Jones to 'bash heads' over who leads Wales out

Wales lock Alun Wyn Jones (left) and fly-half Dan Biggar are both set to reach milestones against Italy

London (AFP) – Dan Biggar and Alun Wyn Jones will decide who leads Wales out against Italy in the Six Nations on Saturday on what promises to be a landmark day for both stalwarts.

Veteran lock Jones is poised to collect cap number 150 for Wales -- which would extend his world record -- after the 36-year-old was named in the starting line-up for the first time since October following a shoulder injury.

Biggar retains the captaincy and will become the seventh Welshman to win 100 caps for his country in Cardiff in the match that pits fifth-placed Wales against winless Italy.

Biggar, asked who will run out first at the Principality Stadium, replied: "I am not actually sure yet. I would imagine me and Al will sit down with a coffee and have that discussion.

"I would imagine he will be saying for me to lead it out and I will be saying for him to do it. We might be bashing our heads against a brick wall for a while."

Biggar, reflecting on his looming milestone, added: "It's a nice moment to get to, and hopefully we can make the day really special for Al as well for his achievement, which is incredible.

"To play 150 Tests in the position he does is some achievement."

Biggar and Jones were team-mates at Welsh regional side the Ospreys for 11 years before Biggar joined English Premiership club Northampton in 2018, while their Test careers have run in tandem since 2008.

"I have watched him turn into what he is now, which is an absolute legend of the game and a real leading figure," Biggar said.

Many observers thought Will Rowlands, who has performed well at lock in Jones' absence, unfortunate to be dropped to the bench for Wales' final game of this season's Six Nations.

"It's really difficult, because the boys in the second row (Rowlands and Adam Beard) have done a really good job," said Biggar.

"They have done incredibly well, and Al would acknowledge that.

"But when you've got a player of his calibre and pedigree, if he is back fit, it is very difficult not to select him with what he has given to the jersey."

