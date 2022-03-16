England's Ewels banned for three games after Six Nations red card

London (AFP) – England's Charlie Ewels has been banned for three games following his early red card against Ireland in the Six Nations, officials announced Wednesday.

Advertising Read more

Ewels was sent off after just 82 seconds -- the fastest red card in the Championship's history -- for a dangerous head-on-head clash with opposing lock James Ryan at Twickenham on Saturday.

England, despite being a man down, were level at 15-15 heading into the final quarter before conceding two late tries in an eventual 32-15 defeat that ended their title hopes.

Ewels will miss England's fixture against Grand Slam-chasing France in Paris on Saturday, the final match of the 2022 Six Nations, and club side Bath's games against Sale and Worcester.

An independent committee ruled the act of foul play was "reckless", adding there was "direct and forceful contact" between Ewels' head and that of Ryan, who took no further part in the game.

The committee considered a potential six-week suspension but the ban was reduced to three weeks due to mitigating factors such as Ewels' "remorse and contrition".

French referee Mathieu Raynal's decision to send off Ewels was greeted by a chorus of boos from a capacity Twickenham crowd, but England coach Eddie Jones said he had "no questions about the red card".

© 2022 AFP