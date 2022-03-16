Switzerland's Marco Odermatt wins overall World Cup ski title

Marco Odermatt is the first Swiss winner of the overall World Cup alping skiing title for 12 years

Courchevel (France) (AFP) – Marco Odermatt became the first Swiss man to win the overall World Cup alpine skiing title since 2010 on Wednesday.

Advertising Read more

Odermatt, 24, who won the Olympic men's giant slalom gold at the Beijing Winter Games last month, clinched the title by finishing second in the downhill in Courchevel behind Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr.

The Swiss has an unassailable 359-point lead over Norwegian rival Aleksander Aamodt Kilde with three races in other disciplines left this season.

Kilde went on to win the overall downhill title by finishing fourth in Wednesday's race.

The last Swiss man to win the overall title was Carlo Janka.

© 2022 AFP