Hansen back as Irish bid to beat Scots and take title to the wire

Dublin (AFP) – Mack Hansen has been restored to the wing by Ireland head coach Andy Farrell for Saturday's Six Nations clash with Scotland where victory would keep alive Irish hopes of the title.

Australia-born Hansen missed last Saturday's victory over England but comes in for Andrew Conway, who is unavailable due to "a knee niggle", according to the Irish Rugby Football Union.

The Irish can secure the Triple Crown on Saturday with victory over a Scotland side that has been disappointing since opening with victory over England.

However Farrell's side's hopes of the title rest on England denying France the Grand Slam when they play later that day in Paris.

The Scots, though, could hand the French their first Six Nations title since 2010 should they win.

If they did it would be a repeat of 2010, the last time they won in Dublin and on that occasion denied the Irish the Triple Crown.

Farrell has kept changes to a minimum from the side that eventually overcame an England team reduced to 14 men in the second minute.

Iain Henderson starts in the second row as James Ryan is out having failed a Head Injury Assessment.

Ryan suffered the injury following the clash of heads with England's Charlie Ewels which led to the latter being sent off.

Jack Conan is back in the starting XV at the expense of veteran back row forward Peter O'Mahony.

Captain Johnny Sexton will become Ireland's joint sixth most capped player, equalling John Hayes' 105 cap tally when he leads the side out.

Sexton will be partnered at half-back by last Saturday's man of the match, scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park.

Sexton and Gibson-Park's Leinster team-mate grizzled prop Cian Healy retains his starting spot and wins his 116th cap.

Team (15-1)

Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (capt), Jamison Gibson-Park; Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris; Iain Henderson, Tadhg Beirne; Tadhg Furlong, Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy

Replacements: Rob Herring, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Kieran Treadwell, Peter O'Mahony, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Robbie Henshaw

Coach: Andy Farrell (ENG)

