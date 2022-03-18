War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine's ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova said some civilians sheltering in a Mariupol theatre may have survived a bomb attack

Kyiv (AFP) – Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine:

Aircraft plant destroyed

Russian forces destroy an aircraft repair plant near Lviv airport but no one was hurt, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi says on the messaging app Telegram.

The western city is just 70 kilometres (45 miles) from the border with NATO member Poland.

Biden to warn Xi on Russia

Washington says US President Joe Biden will warn his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in talks of the "costs" if Beijing helps Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

The two leaders are scheduled to talk on Friday morning US time, their first summit meeting since a videocall in November.

Peace talks 'stalled'

Russian President Vladimir Putin accuses Ukrainian authorities of stalling talks, but added that Moscow is ready to search for solutions as he speaks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warns that Russia has not produced "any meaningful efforts" to end the war.

Search for theatre survivors

Ukraine's ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova says some civilians sheltering in a Mariupol theatre may have survived a bomb attack that officials have blamed on Russia.

"Work is underway to unlock the basement," she says, amid fears that up to 1,000 people may have been taking refuge underground at the time of the blast.

War crimes claims

Blinken says he believes Russia is guilty of war crimes over attacks on Ukrainian civilians.

The European Union also issues a statement accusing Moscow of "serious violations and war crimes", after Ukraine said Russian forces bombed the theatre in Mariupol.

Russia scraps UN resolution

Russia cancels plans for a UN security vote on a "humanitarian" resolution over Ukraine, after allies fail to line up in support.

Moscow failed to secure co-sponsorship of the draft text from China and India, suggesting that neither Beijing nor New Delhi were going to support it, an ambassador tells AFP.

The vote had already been postponed twice as Moscow tried to gather support.

Fighting in Mariupol, Lugansk

Russian troops and their separatist allies are fighting in the centre of Mariupol, the Russian defence ministry says.

Backed by Russian troops, separatists from the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic have "liberated more than 90 percent of the republic's territory," the ministry adds.

UK blocks Russia's RT channel

Britain's broadcasting regulator revokes the licence of Russia's state-funded television channel RT, in the latest international repercussion for Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine.

US vote on Russia trade

The US House of Representatives votes to suspend Russia's "most favoured nation" trade status, tightening the Western chokehold on Moscow's economy.

The Senate is expected quickly to rubber-stamp the legislation -- which also applies to Russian ally Belarus -- allowing President Biden to raise tariffs on imports from both nations.

Two million cross into Poland

Poland's border guards say that more than two million refugees have crossed into the EU member from neighbouring Ukraine since the February 24 Russian invasion, mainly women with children.

Canada offers temporary residency

Canada announces it is offering Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion a temporary Canadian residence permit for up to three years.

