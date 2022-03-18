Watson joining Browns in shock NFL trade from Texans: reports

Houston Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson is set to join the Cleveland Browns in a shock trade

Los Angeles (AFP) – Houston Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson is set to join the Cleveland Browns in a shock trade that comes as the NFL star faces multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, US media reported on Friday.

Advertising Read more

The NFL Network and ESPN reported that Watson is poised to ink a five-year deal worth $230 million in guaranteed salary -- an NFL record.

Although neither the Texans nor the Browns made any comment on the reports, Watson appeared to confirm his immminent move in a post on Instagram.

"Cleveland LETSSSS GOOOO!!," Watson wrote. "#DawgPound Ready to Work!".

The post was accompanied by a photoshopped image of Watson in a Browns uniform.

According to ESPN, the Texans will receive three first-round NFL Draft picks, a third-round pick and a fifth-round pick as part of the trade.

The blockbuster deal comes just one week after a district attorney in Texas said that that the 26-year-old would not face criminal prosecution over the flurry of sexual misconduct allegations made against Watson.

More than 20 women have accused Watson of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior during massages he paid for.

The Texans star -- one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL -- still faces a slew of civil claims over his conduct.

Watson, who missed the entirety of the 2021 NFL season as he awaited his fate, has consistently denied any wrongdoing over the allegations.

Speaking last week after a grand jury decided not to indict him, an emotional Watson acknowledged his legal problems were not over.

"I know we're far from being done, and handling what we need to handle on the legal side," Watson said.

"I'm going to keep fighting to rebuild my name, and my appearance in the community."

While Watson's conduct has not resulted in criminal prosecution, he could yet face heavy sanctions from the NFL if it determined he has breached the league's personal conduct policy.

Watson's likely arrival in Cleveland comes after Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on Thursday formally requested a trade from the club.

"It's in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on," Mayfield told ESPN.

"The relationship is too far gone to mend. It's in the best interests of both sides to move on."

© 2022 AFP